SOPHIE – “Berlin Nightmare” (Feat. Evita Manji)

New Music July 23, 2024 6:10 PM By Danielle Chelosky

SOPHIE – “Berlin Nightmare” (Feat. Evita Manji)

New Music July 23, 2024 6:10 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, it was revealed a posthumous self-titled album from prolific pop producer SOPHIE is arriving in September. The first single, “Reason Why” featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom, was shared, and now “Berlin Nightmare” with Evita Manji is out.

“Berlin Nightmare” is a restless, waterlogged tune, more contained and dark than the upbeat “Reason Why.” SOPHIE is the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2018 debut OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES. Immerse yourself in “Berlin Nightmare” below.

SOPHIE is out 9/27 via Transgressive/Future Classic.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steely Dan Respond To RNC Band Covering “Reelin’ In The Years”

3 days ago 0

Former Jane’s Addiction Collaborator Casey Niccoli Writes About Being Erased From The Band’s History

6 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: “Weird Al” Yankovic

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest