Last month, it was revealed a posthumous self-titled album from prolific pop producer SOPHIE is arriving in September. The first single, “Reason Why” featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom, was shared, and now “Berlin Nightmare” with Evita Manji is out.

“Berlin Nightmare” is a restless, waterlogged tune, more contained and dark than the upbeat “Reason Why.” SOPHIE is the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2018 debut OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES. Immerse yourself in “Berlin Nightmare” below.

SOPHIE is out 9/27 via Transgressive/Future Classic.