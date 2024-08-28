Earlier this year, Godspeed You! Black Emperor debuted new songs live on tour. The post-rock greats’ latest album was 2021’s G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, and today they announced its follow-up, “NO​ ​TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28​,​340 DEAD”, referring to the 28,340 Palestinians killed in Gaza as of Feb. 13. The single “GREY RUBBLE – GREEN SHOOTS” is out now.

“GREY RUBBLE – GREEN SHOOTS” is a sinister, near-seven minute sprawl, and it’s the finale on the 6-track LP, which was engineered and mixed by Jace Lasek and mastered by Harris Newman. The Bandcamp description for the record reads:

THE PLAIN TRUTH==

we drifted through it, arguing.

every day a new war crime, every day a flower bloom.

we sat down together and wrote it in one room,

and then sat down in a different room, recording.

NO TITLE= what gestures make sense while tiny bodies fall? what context? what broken melody?

and then a tally and a date to mark a point on the line, the negative process, the growing pile.

the sun setting above beds of ash

while we sat together, arguing.

the old world order barely pretended to care.

this new century will be crueler still.

war is coming.

don’t give up.

pick a side.

hang on.

love.

GY!BE

Hear “GREY RUBBLE – GREEN SHOOTS” below.

<a href="https://godspeedyoublackemperor.bandcamp.com/album/no-title-as-of-13-february-2024-28340-dead">“NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD” by Godspeed You! Black Emperor</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “SUN IS A HOLE SUN IS VAPORS”

02 “BABYS IN A THUNDERCLOUD”

03 “RAINDROPS CAST IN LEAD”

04 “BROKEN SPIRES AT DEAD KAPITAL”

05 “PALE SPECTATOR TAKES PHOTOGRAPHS”

06 “GREY RUBBLE – GREEN SHOOTS”

GY!BE will tour this fall and next spring:

“NO​ ​TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28​,​340 DEAD” is out 10/4 on Constellation. Here’s a message from the label: