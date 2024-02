Godspeed You! Black Emperor kicked off a long run of 2024 tour dates with a show at Knockdown Center in New York City on Saturday night, and their setlist was dominated by three new songs that haven’t been released yet, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. The band’s most recent album was 2021’s G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!. A fan recorded the new tracks, which you can check out below.