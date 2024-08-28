Oasis Reunion Reportedly Includes Bonehead Too

We were all concerned about Bonehead. Well, it looks like Bonehead will be OK. Yesterday, Oasis co-leader brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed rumors that they’re getting back together next year, playing gigantic shows across the UK and Ireland. When the Oasis reunion was still a rumor, the British tabloid The Sun reported that the lineup would really just be Liam and Noel Gallagher, with Noel’s band the High Flying Birds backing them up. This seemed like a slight violation of the whole Oasis spirit. The Oasis fairytale isn’t just the idea that you can emerge from working-class squalor to take over rock ‘n’ roll; it’s that you can do that and also bring your mate Bonehead with you. But now, it looks like Bonehead is still with them.

Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs was Oasis’ rhythm guitarist, and he sometimes played keyboard and bass. Bonehead was one of the co-founders of the Rain, the band that became Oasis when they brought in Liam and Noel Gallagher. Bonehead quit Oasis in 1999, deciding to stay in Manchester with his family. He built a recording studio and did a few musical projects here and there. For a little while, he played in Liam Gallagher’s post-Oasis band Beady Eye, and he backed up Liam at a few big live shows.

Now, UK newspaper The Standard reports that Bonehead will join the Gallagher brothers at their upcoming reunion shows and that extra reunion shows will be announced once the current run sells out. Also, fans have noted that Bonehead left two hearts in the comments of the Oasis-reunion Instagram announcement. No word on the inclusion of any other former Oasis members yet; fingers crossed for Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan.

In other news, Oasis have denied reports that they’ll headline next year’s Glastonbury Festival or that they’ll play any other fests. (Sorry, Coachella.) It’s headliner gigs only.