Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – “You’re Gonna Get It” (Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Cover)

New Music August 28, 2024 9:27 AM By Chris DeVille

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – “You’re Gonna Get It” (Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Cover)

New Music August 28, 2024 9:27 AM By Chris DeVille

The soundtrack for Bad Monkey, the new Apple TV+ comedy/crime noir starring Vince Vaughn, doubles as a stealth Tom Petty tribute album — the second such release this year following the country-themed Petty Country. New tracks from Bad Monkey are appearing online as the series rolls out new episodes, and the latest comes from Jason Isbell, a guy who could have just as easily ended up on Petty Country. Isbell and his 400 Unit have recorded a take on “You’re Gonna Get It,” the title track from the second Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers LP. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”

3 days ago 0

Oasis Announce 2025 Reunion Shows

2 days ago 0

Charli XCX Teases Full-Length Project “In The Bratosphere,” Recently Hit The Studio With Bon Iver

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest