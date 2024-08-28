The soundtrack for Bad Monkey, the new Apple TV+ comedy/crime noir starring Vince Vaughn, doubles as a stealth Tom Petty tribute album — the second such release this year following the country-themed Petty Country. New tracks from Bad Monkey are appearing online as the series rolls out new episodes, and the latest comes from Jason Isbell, a guy who could have just as easily ended up on Petty Country. Isbell and his 400 Unit have recorded a take on “You’re Gonna Get It,” the title track from the second Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers LP. Listen below.