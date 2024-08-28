Tasha – “Love’s Changing”

Chicago singer-songwriter Tasha recently wrapped up her run in Illinoise, the Broadway adaptation of Sufjan Stevens’ Illinois. Now, she’s getting ready to release her new album All This And So Much More, the follow-up to 2021’s Tell Me What You Miss The Most. Its latest single “Love’s Changing” is out today.

“Love’s Changing” is a dose of meandering acoustic folk-pop, complete with doses of swirling piano. Here’s what Tasha says about the song in a press release:

“Love’s Changing” is the last song I finished writing for the album and feels like its perfect final note. While the album is in some ways about loss, it’s also about all of the beauty discovered on the other side of loss, and this song encapsulates that warmth and optimism,” Tasha explains. “I wanted both the instrumentation and the video paired with this song to reflect the breeziness and ease that can come when one surrenders to the love around them. The memory of pain never quite leaves us, and in fact often sneaks up when we least expect it (as heard in the song), but there’s always wonder and joy to be found that brings us back to ourselves.

Listen to “Love’s Changing” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pretend”

02 “The Beginning”

03 “Be Better”

04 “Good Song”

05 “Michigan”

06 “Party”

07 “Nina”

08 “Eric Song”

09 “So Much More”

10 “Love’s Changing”

All This And So Much More is out 9/20 via Bayonet.