In 2021, Tasha released the sprawling album Tell Me What You Miss The Most. She has been busy performing in Illinoise — the Broadway musical adaptation of Sufjan Stevens’ Illinois — but the Chicago singer-songwriter is back today with a ruminative song called “Michigan” and the announcement of her signing to Bayonet.

“Michigan” was produced by Gregory Uhlmann. About the track, Tasha explained:

In October of 2022 I took myself on a writing trip to a friend’s house in Michigan. The little dog I shared with my girlfriend at the time had just died, and the trip was both lonely and extremely creatively fulfilling. I wrote this song near the end of that trip, sitting on the deck, facing the trees and the sky, communing with the birds and other small wildlife. This song is about the missing and the return; the reliable comfort of a sunset on a nice day, a friend to sit with, and the shining hope of more comfort to come. Don’t you feel pretty in this fading light?

Watch the “Michigan” video below.