Public Service Broadcasting – “The Fun Of It” (Feat. Andreya Casablanca)

New Music August 28, 2024 12:21 PM By Tom Breihan

Public Service Broadcasting – “The Fun Of It” (Feat. Andreya Casablanca)

New Music August 28, 2024 12:21 PM By Tom Breihan

For whatever reason, we’re about to get multiple concept albums about Amelia Earhart’s mysterious and tragic last flight. Maybe it’s a Dante’s Peak/Volcano situation. Later this week, Laurie Anderson will release her new LP Amelia. After that, the London electronic rock band Public Service Broadcasting will release their own The Last Flight.

Public Service Broadcasting already shared a couple of Last Flight tracks, “Electra” and the This Is The Kit collab “The South Atlantic.” Now, the group drops “The Fun Of It,” a sparkly, upbeat track. It’s got vocals from Andreya Casablanca, who comes from the Berlin band Gurr and who previously guested on Public Service Broadcasting’s 2021 track “Blue Heaven.” Hear “The Fun Of It” below.

The Last Flight is out 10/4 via SO Recordings.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”

3 days ago 0

Oasis Announce 2025 Reunion Shows

2 days ago 0

Charli XCX Teases Full-Length Project “In The Bratosphere,” Recently Hit The Studio With Bon Iver

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest