For whatever reason, we’re about to get multiple concept albums about Amelia Earhart’s mysterious and tragic last flight. Maybe it’s a Dante’s Peak/Volcano situation. Later this week, Laurie Anderson will release her new LP Amelia. After that, the London electronic rock band Public Service Broadcasting will release their own The Last Flight.

Public Service Broadcasting already shared a couple of Last Flight tracks, “Electra” and the This Is The Kit collab “The South Atlantic.” Now, the group drops “The Fun Of It,” a sparkly, upbeat track. It’s got vocals from Andreya Casablanca, who comes from the Berlin band Gurr and who previously guested on Public Service Broadcasting’s 2021 track “Blue Heaven.” Hear “The Fun Of It” below.

The Last Flight is out 10/4 via SO Recordings.