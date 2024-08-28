Ludacris Tells Fans He Hasn’t Died After Drinking Straight From Alaska Glacier

Atlanta rap icon Ludacris no longer has a total chokehold over the pop charts, but he continues to live an interesting life. He’s out here performing at the Super Bowl, flying down from the roof of an NFL stadium, and coming up with rap responses to Katt Williams’ Illuminati accusations. Now, Luda is reassuring fans who were worried about his health after he posted a video of himself drinking Alaskan glacier water.

Recently, Ludacris flew up to Palmer, Alaska for a pair of performances at the Alaska State Fair. While he was up there, he also took a helicopter tour of Knik glacier, where he fulfilled a bucket-list item of tasting “fresh glacial water.” He seemed to enjoy it.

That video went viral, as fans wondered whether Ludacris had consumed some ancient parasites or bacteria. Maybe people pictured something out of The Thing. But in a video posted to social media yesterday, Luda assured fans that he feels fine. Great, even: “It was the best-tasting water I’ve ever had in my life, and as I drank it, I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time… I feel like Superman.”

I see some of you asking about the glacier water from my previous post pic.twitter.com/5WjeyeU1F3 — Ludacris (@Ludacris) August 27, 2024

In its report on the Ludacris glacier-water incident, the Anchorage Daily News includes a few quotes from physics professor Martin Truffer, who assures the world that it’s safe to drink glacier water the way that Ludacris did. Truffer says that it’s basically like drinking rainwater and that the risk only comes in when the water is downstream of animal activity or near a human camp.

Listen, I don’t know how much you know about Ludacris. But that man’s debut single included an offer to have sex with you in the Georgia Dome, on the 50-yard line, during a Falcons field-goal attempt. Then he flew a car in outer space. A little sip of glacier water is not going to kill Cris Lova Lova. Be serious.