Way back in 2000, Ludacris used his debut single “What’s Your Fantasy” to rap about all the outlandish places where he wanted to have sex, and he started off with one of his most unlikely settings: “I wanna get you in the Georgia Dome at the 50-yard line while the Dirty Birds kick for three.” We don’t know whether Luda had a chance to do that last night, but we do know that he performed his crunk anthem “Move Bitch” while coming down from the Georgia Dome roof.

Luda’s stunt looked absolutely terrifying, but I guess he’s driven a car in outer space, so he could handle it. While suspended in a harness, Luda descended from the Georgia Dome roof and still summoned the booming confidence that a song like “Move Bitch” demands. After that, I certainly hope the Falcons organization let Luda fuck on the 50-yard line.

I Got Some Georgia Dome Today 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/OX37Lky3J5 — Ludacris (@Ludacris) November 26, 2023

Ludacris literally just dropped from the ceiling at the Falcons game to perform at the end of the 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/jByPYtlMS0 — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) November 26, 2023

Luda’s performance was part of the Falcons’ salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Last night’s game also had performances from Big Boi, Jeezy, Quavo, T.I., and Cee-Lo Green. The Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints 24-15, and they kicked one field goal in the fourth quarter, so maybe Luda got his chance.