On Wednesday, Katt Williams went nuclear. The veteran stand-up comic and mesmerizing, erratic speaker Katt Williams appeared on the most recent episode of former NFL great Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and video series. Over the course of a three-hour conversation, Williams made ferocious accusations about most of his comedy peers, including Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, and Tyler Perry. I haven’t seen the whole thing, but the clips are all over Twitter, and they are extremely watchable. Williams’ delivery of the phrase “Netflix or Tubi” is withering in itself.

One of Williams’ targets is Ludacris, last seen on this website for descending from the stadium ceiling while rapping “Move Bitch” at a Falcons game a couple of months ago. In a truly wild moment, Williams claimed that he and Luda were both up for roles in the 2001 John Singleton film 2 Fast 2 Furious and that Luda was amenable to “illuminati” demands about his haircut. Ludacris’ relatively small part in that movie led to a role in a hugely lucrative ongoing franchise. Williams also says that establishment-friendly Black figures are given “a light-skinned ugly-faced wife” and that Ludacris is one of those people.

Katt Williams tells Shannon Sharpe that he turned down an offer from the Illuminati, but rapper and actor Ludacris accepted it. He also speaks on Kevin Hart wearing a dress as a humiliation ritual. Both Ludacris and Kevin Hart have been featured in multiple films making them… pic.twitter.com/3vU2ntBCK4 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 5, 2024

Last night, Ludacris responded to Katt Williams without mentioning the comedian’s name. In a one-minute video posted on social media, Luda raps over Kanye West’s “Devil In A Blue Dress” instrumental and fires back: “Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati/ And I only left with bitches when coming from any party/ Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/ Never been a clout-chaser, never say shit for likes/ RIP John Singleton, you never have to flex/ When you earn every one of your Fast & Furious checks/ Afro with the sideburns, yeah, that’s my signature/ Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature.”

I cannot possibly overstate how out-of-pocket the Katt Williams interview is. There will presumably be a whole lot more fallout, but this is a good start.