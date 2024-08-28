Kamala Harris Once Took Her Cousin To A Bad Religion Concert

Kamala is brat, we know that much so far. People have also made memes to turn the presidential candidate into a fan of Burial, Death Grips, Ween, and other acts. Over the weekend, the Spanish international news agency EFE shared an interview with Harris’ cousin Sharada Balachandran Orihuela, who revealed that Harris once took her to a Bad Religion concert.

Orihuela spent most of her life in Mexico and India, but moved to Oakland, California in 2001. Harris took her shopping and to demonstrations and concerts. In fact, Harris brought her to her first concert: Bad Religion in San Francisco.

“Bad Religion was one of my favorite bands,” Orihuela said. “I went to high school in India, and there weren’t many punk-rock concerts there. I listened to their music on my Walkman, and when I moved to the United States, I thought that now I could go to all those concerts.”

Read the full interview here.