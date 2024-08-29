Neil Young Explains Crazy Horse Tour Cancelation, Says He’s Planning To Return To The Road With Promise Of The Real

In June, Neil Young canceled the rest of his summer tour with Crazy Horse and was replaced by Sting for next month’s Bourbon & Beyond and Ohana festivals. Today, the rock legend offered an explanation in a Zoom for Neil Young Archives members.

“I was doing great and we were moving right along,” Young said. “Everybody’s loving the shows. Then I just woke up one morning on the bus and I said, ‘I can’t do this. I gotta stop.’ It was like I felt sick when I thought of going on stage. My body was telling me, ‘You gotta stop.’ So I listened to my body. Then it gets into all the legal matters: ‘You got this, you got that, people bought tickets, they did this, they did that.’ I understand that. What matters to me is the art of playing, and the music. That’s what matters. That’s what people loved. That’s what they come to see. But if that’s not there, me going is not happening. My body told me to not do it.”

“But now I’m starting to feel like I could do it again and that’s a great feeling,” he continued. “Not all of Crazy Horse — this happened to a couple of us, and we’re not all the way back. Crazy Horse will be back, god willing. And we’ll play more.”

He’ll be performing at Farm Aid on Sept. 21. In the clip, he also said he’ll perform gigs with guitarist Micah Nelson and the Promise Of The Real rhythm section of drummer Anthony Logerfo and bassist Corey McCormick:

We haven’t announced any shows yet, but they are mostly theaters that I played before, little theaters, and then I can play a little bit of acoustic, and then have the band come out and play. They’ll probably be on the East Coast and then going towards Michigan and then Ohio, and then a few other ones. They won’t be marathons. They won’t be two hours and 10 minutes of blasting rock and roll like it was with Crazy Horse.

Watch the video on Reddit here.