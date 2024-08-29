Jamie xx – “Dafodil” (Feat. Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear, & John Glacier)

Last May at a gig in London, Jamie xx debuted “Dafodil,” a song featuring John Glacier that samples J.J. Barnes’ “Just Make Believe.” That was before Jamie had even announced his new album In Waves. Today, he’s shared the studio version of “Dafodil,” which also features Kelsey Lu and Panda Bear.

“’Dafodil’ was one of the first pieces of music that I made for this album, it was actually the song that made me realize I could finally make another album,” Jamie xx says in a press release. “I am forever grateful to Kelsey Lu, with whom this song began as voice notes about a hazy night we both remembered. Thank you to John Glacier and Panda Bear whose voices perfectly evoke the unique feeling of summer nights in London.”

The track begins with an introduction from Lu: “It all started one summer night.” From there, it builds into a dance-y sound collage of disco-like pianos, a shuffling beat, and various voices coming at you from all angles. Listen to it below.

In Waves is out 9/20 on Young.