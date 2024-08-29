Scott Stapp’s got range. Not only is he the growling, bellowing, polarizing frontman of Creed, but he will also attempt to do his best Frank Sinatra impression in Reagan, a biopic out this weekend about former president Ronald Reagan. Per Billboard, Stapp will make a cameo in a scene where Sinatra performs at Hollywood’s Cocoanut Grove nightclub, while Reagan was serving as a different type of president: overseeing the Screen Actors Guild. A still from that scene is above.

Stapp is also going to be featured on the movie’s soundtrack — alongside Gene Simmons and Bob Dylan(!) — with a rendition of Jimmy Van Heusen and Johnny Burke’s pop standard “Swinging On A Star,” made famous by Bing Crosby in the 1944 and recorded by Sinatra for his 1964 album Sinatra Sings Days Of Wine And Roses, Moon River, And Other Academy Award Winners.

Reagan stars Dennis Quaid as Reagan, Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman, and Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner. Should be interesting!