This fall, Coldplay will release Moon Music, the new album that they recorded with mega-producer Max Martin. Last week, the band shared “We Pray,” a new collaboration with UK rapper Little Simz, Nigerian star Burna Boy, Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna, and Argentinian artist Tini. Right now, Coldplay are in Dublin to play a four-night stand at Croke Park. Last night, frontman Chris Martin recently got together with all four guests for a surprise pop-up performance out in the city streets.

Amidst a throng of onlookers, Chris Martin sang “We Pray” with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and Tini on Grafton Street, in Dublin’s city center. Coldplay posted footage on social media, and judging by those videos, you could only really hear the song if you were right up next to them. Then again, hearing the song doesn’t really seem to be the point of this kind of thing. This might’ve been a music-video shoot, though that hasn’t been confirmed. Watch some videos below.

WE PRAY. Grafton Street, Dublin. Magic moment with @burnaboy, @LittleSimz, @Elyanna, @TiniStoessel. Thanks to everyone who showed up, and to TikTok for helping to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/e6aCr5rUTp — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 29, 2024

Moon Music is out 10/4 on Parlophone.