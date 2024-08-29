Noel Gallagher Gives Unplanned First Interview About Oasis Reunion

In case you haven’t heard, Oasis just announced 2025 reunion shows after lots of convincing rumors. On Wednesday, Noel Gallagher gave his first impromptu interview on the subject when he ran into a family of fans who wanted to know what went down between him and Liam.

“Bumped into Noel Gallagher Yesterday in the Stone Island Shop in London,” Steve Sheward tweeted today, “boyhood dream to walk into a pub for a Beer with Noel & Liam, trumped that with my children making memories and just hope I can get tickets next year. A true gentleman in scholar.”

In the clip taken by Sheward, one of his sons (a future investigative journalist?) asks Noel, “Why did you fall out with your brother?” Noel cleverly replied to the stuffed animal-holding lad, “’Cause he stole my teddy bear.”

The boy countered, “You’re lying!” To which Noel answered, “Not lying. He stole it in 1978.” In another clip, Noels asks one of the boys if he can drive. “Yeah, I’m only eleven,” the boy says. Watch the wholesome videos below.