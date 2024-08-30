Last month, Primal Scream announced Come Ahead, their first album since 2016’s Chaosmosis. The Scottish electronic rock group released the lead single “Love Insurrection,” and today they’re back with “Deep Dark Waters.”

“Deep Dark Waters” straightforwardly grapples with the horrors of war: “We bomb and when they run/ We tell them they can’t come/ Just like in World War two/ We showed no pity on the Jews/ We othered them as well/ Abandoned them to hell/ We say, ‘They’re not welcome here/ Send them all back there.’”

Primal Scream also recently teamed up with A Number of Names* for a shirt that combines the Palestine flag, the band’s Screamadelica artwork, and Celtic FC’s green and white hoops.

Hear “Deep Dark Waters” below.

Come Ahead is out 11/8 on BMG.