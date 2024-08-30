Haircut One Hundred Share “The Unloving Plum,” Their First New Song In 40 Years

British new wavers Haircut One Hundred released Pelican West, their widely beloved debut album, in 1982. During the sessions for their 1984 sophomore LP Paint And Paint, the band fired frontman Nick Heyward, and they broke up shortly after its release. There have been a few Haircut One Hundred reunions over the years, but the current one appears to be sticking. Today, they’ve released their first new single in 40 years.

At the moment. Haircut One Hundred are touring the US with fellow new wave veterans Howard Jones and ABC. Recently, they announced that they’ll soon release a new album — their first in 40 years, and their first with Nick Heyward in even longer than that. Today, lead single “The Unloving Plum” arrives. The band has been playing it live for a little while. It’s a sparkling, jangly old-school guitar-pop tune with big blasts of horn. Check it out below.