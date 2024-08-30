Stevie Wonder – “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart”

New Music August 30, 2024 1:55 PM By Chris DeVille

Stevie Wonder – “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart”

New Music August 30, 2024 1:55 PM By Chris DeVille

Stevie Wonder is back today with his first new music since 2020. As you may be able to glean from the title, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” is a heartfelt inspirational ballad about the potential for generalized healing in the United States. He gets to make good use of his harmonica skills on this one, and a lot of sentiments that would come off as saccharine in someone else’s hands simply scan as kindhearted wisdom coming from Wonder. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Explains Crazy Horse Tour Cancelation, Says He’s Planning To Return To The Road With Promise Of The Real

2 days ago 0

Here’s The First Look At Scott Stapp As Frank Sinatra In The New Ronald Reagan Biopic

1 day ago 0

Ween Cancel Chocolate & Cheese Anniversary Show, Not Touring “For The Foreseeable Future”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest