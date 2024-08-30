Stevie Wonder is back today with his first new music since 2020. As you may be able to glean from the title, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” is a heartfelt inspirational ballad about the potential for generalized healing in the United States. He gets to make good use of his harmonica skills on this one, and a lot of sentiments that would come off as saccharine in someone else’s hands simply scan as kindhearted wisdom coming from Wonder. Listen below.