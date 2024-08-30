Stevie Wonder – “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart”
Stevie Wonder is back today with his first new music since 2020. As you may be able to glean from the title, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” is a heartfelt inspirational ballad about the potential for generalized healing in the United States. He gets to make good use of his harmonica skills on this one, and a lot of sentiments that would come off as saccharine in someone else’s hands simply scan as kindhearted wisdom coming from Wonder. Listen below.