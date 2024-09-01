Oasis Tease International Tour As Fans Complain About Ticketmaster Fiasco
The rumors are true: Oasis have announced reunion shows in the UK and Ireland next summer. And as you might expect of one of the most unlikely reunions in recent rock memory, the ticket-buying process was nothing short of chaos for many. Ticketmaster was spewing error messages left and right. Some fans spent hours in the online queue. Despite the band’s claim that they’d only allow tickets to be resold at face value, resale prices for tickets to the existing gigs have skyrocketed upwards of $7,000 USD. Not the first time hundreds of thousands of people have been mad at Ticketmaster!
Within just a few hours, all the Oasis reunion shows had sold out — amounting to over one million tickets total. But there might be hope! Representatives for the band told Billboard that “anticipation for details of the tour’s international dates is now rapidly mounting,” which we’re going to take as a hint that non-European shows might be announced soon. Hopefully navigating Ticketmaster will be less of a headache for those, but I’m not holding my breath. You can have it all, but how much do you want it?
The Ticketmaster website right now
Oasis Tickets
This is problematic guys
It's disgraceful to see standing tickets priced at £355.20—pure exploitation. They should be ashamed, turning fan excitement into a money grab. This greed is ruining what should be a joyful experience.
#Ticketmaster #Oasis #Oasis25 #oasisreunion…
If I don't get Oasis tickets, i'm going to spend the next 12 months tweeting both brothers a list of every bad thing they've said about eachother to encourage another fall out.
If I Don't get to see it, no one else gets to see it either.
And it’s begun. @Gigsbergtickets @viagogo & @StubHub all ripping Oasis fans off.
With the highest priced ticket being on StubHub for £6,347.
With the highest priced ticket being on StubHub for £6,347.

Hang your heads in shame. @liamgallagher @NoelGallagher @oasis @oasiscentral_ are you aware of this.#OasisLive25
