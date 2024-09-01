Oasis Tease International Tour As Fans Complain About Ticketmaster Fiasco

The rumors are true: Oasis have announced reunion shows in the UK and Ireland next summer. And as you might expect of one of the most unlikely reunions in recent rock memory, the ticket-buying process was nothing short of chaos for many. Ticketmaster was spewing error messages left and right. Some fans spent hours in the online queue. Despite the band’s claim that they’d only allow tickets to be resold at face value, resale prices for tickets to the existing gigs have skyrocketed upwards of $7,000 USD. Not the first time hundreds of thousands of people have been mad at Ticketmaster!

Within just a few hours, all the Oasis reunion shows had sold out — amounting to over one million tickets total. But there might be hope! Representatives for the band told Billboard that “anticipation for details of the tour’s international dates is now rapidly mounting,” which we’re going to take as a hint that non-European shows might be announced soon. Hopefully navigating Ticketmaster will be less of a headache for those, but I’m not holding my breath. You can have it all, but how much do you want it?

The Ticketmaster website right now pic.twitter.com/P001bKdCod — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) August 31, 2024

This is problematic guys It's disgraceful to see standing tickets priced at £355.20—pure exploitation. They should be ashamed, turning fan excitement into a money grab. This greed is ruining what should be a joyful experience. #Ticketmaster #Oasis #Oasis25 #oasisreunion… pic.twitter.com/gACwdV4qZN — ꜱᴜʙʜʀᴀ✰ (@subhra__18) August 31, 2024