John Davis, founding vocalist of Superdrag, recently announced his new solo album JINX. He’s so far shared its opener “The Future” and the follow-up single “Take My Brains Out,” and today, he’s back with another called “Indifferent Stars.”

“Indifferent Stars” feels like a nod to early-2000s Superdrag, opening with an immediate wash of fuzzed-out guitars that backdrop Davis’ earworm vocal melodies. Here’s what he had to say about the song in a press release:

This song went through several arrangements on its way to the album, but there were parts of it that I ” always liked. “I guess it’s time to let it go, the hate that weighed me down, then disappeared.” I like that line because it refers to a specific thing, this root of bitterness that wrapped around my heart for 20 years. But when I let it go, it disappeared. That was a big day.

Listen to “Indifferent Stars” below.

JINX is out 9/27 on Lost In Ohio.