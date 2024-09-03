Despite the name there are only two people in the Sydney group Party Dozen. They’re a sax-and-drums duo who make weird, convulsive music, and they’re about to follow their incendiary 2022 debut The Real Work with their new LP Crime In Australia. We’ve already posted the early singles “Wake In Might,” “The Big Man Upstairs,” and “Money & The Drugs.” The album is now a few days away from release, and Party Dozen have dropped one last single on us.

The excellently titled new track “Coup De Gronk” is a riff-happy instrumental built on a bed of percolating sequencers. Party Dozen co-wrote the song’s video with Tanya Babić and Jason Sukadana, the directing team known as VERSUS. It’s a neon-noir crime vision, with Party Dozen playing underworld enforcers who terrorize Sydney with finger-guns and saxophones. Here’s what they say about it:

The brief for this clip was Party Dozen Debt Collectors — unhinged and unlikely. We’re not violent people, so in lieu of actual violence we had to be a little more creative with the enforcing. Tanya and Jason captured the perfect mix of delinquency and humour, with clear nods to classic Australian gang films and old crime shows with that hazy smear of motion film.

This fall, Party Dozen will tour Europe with Amyl And The Sniffers. Below, check out their “Coup De Gronk” clip and tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/07 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Occii ^

11/08 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Le Guess Who Festival

11/09 – Kortijk, Belgium @ Sonic City Festival

11/11 – Nottingham, UK @ JT Soar

11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

11/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

11/15 – London, UK @ The George Tavern

11/17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *

11/18 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli *

11/19 – Cologne, Germay @ Carslwerk Victoria *

11/21 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega *

11/22 – Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36 *

11/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle *

11/25 – Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle *

11/26 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks *

11/27 – Paris, France @ Olympia *

11/28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

^ with Water Damage

* with Amyl And The Sniffers

Crime In Australia is out 9/6 on Temporary Residence.