Next week, Yon Loader will release their eponymous debut full-length. The New Zealand group fronted by James Stuteley shared “Another Year” back in May, which was followed by July’s “Tied Up In,” and today they’re back with “The Doubt.”

“The Doubt” is mathy and moving, similarly cathartic to their Tiny Engines labelmates Oonslow who are also putting out a new record soon. Check out “The Doubt” below.

Yon Loader is out 9/13 via Tiny Engines.