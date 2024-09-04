Future Islands kicked off the year with the release of People Who Aren’t There Anymore. Since then, they’ve celebrated 10 years of their viral Letterman performance and frontman Samuel T. Herring announced a new Hemlock Ernst album arriving next month. But today, Future Islands returns with a one-off song titled “Glimpse.”

“Glimpse” was mixed by Chris Coady and Steve Wright and produced by Future Islands with Steve Wright. In usual Future Islands fashion, it’s a zippy yet nostalgic tune, an exuberant rhythm pulsating under Herring’s distinct vocals as he sings of loss with an infectious sense of hope. Listen below.