In March 2014, Baltimore art-poppers gave a fantastic performance of their single “Seasons (Waiting On You)” on David Letterman’s Late Show. Frontman Samuel T. Herring’s expressive stage presence was already well-known in DIY circles, but this was the moment that the wider world really caught on. Letterman was delighted, the performance went viral, and Future Islands suddenly became a whole lot more famous. In a recent Stereogum interview, Herring looked back on that moment: “I don’t remember actually performing the song. I was so overcome with the moment that I blacked out… It was a life-changing moment, and it took me years to see the way that it opened up my life.”

As it happens, Future Islands had a reason to return to the Ed Sullivan Theater almost exactly a decade after that performance. Today, the band drops their very good new album People Who Aren’t There Anymore. David Letterman isn’t there anymore — he’s in Netflix semi-retirement now — but Future Islands were on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last night to perform “The Tower,” one of the new album’s singles.

Judging by last night’s performance, not much has changed for Future Islands. The band’s glassy synthpop still exists in its own lane, and Herring is as powerful a performer as ever. I thought maybe Herring was holding back a bit during last night’s performance, but then, near the end, he hit a clean, explosive spin-move that could’ve broken somebody’s ankles if he’d done it on a basketball court. Below, watch last night’s performance and stream People Who Aren’t There Anymore.

