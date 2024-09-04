Jane Remover, a free-floating warrior of the mind, has been on a serious run lately. She released her album Census Designated last year. Earlier this summer, she dropped two excellent tracks, “Flash In The Pan” and “Dream Sequence.” Right now, Jane Remover is on the road with JPEGMAFIA, and she’s got two more songs for us.

As usual, the new Jane Remover tracks refuse to fit into any style or genre. “Magic I Want U” seems to be about a terrible crush on another musician, and it’s somehow emo and R&B at the same time. Musically, the unmastered track deploys fuzzed-out guitars over skittering breakbeats, and it sounds like a million things happening at once.

“How To Teleport,” the other new Jane Remover track, is a warped hyperpop jam about feeling lost and helpless. The drum programming recalls Chicago footwork, while the melodies lurch in different directions without losing their mournful core. Listen to both tracks below.

“Magic I Want U” and “How To Teleport” are out now on deadAir. Check out our recent feature on Jane Remover here.