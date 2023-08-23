The young musician Jane Remover made our list of the Best New Bands Of 2021 list thanks to her debut album Frailty, and today she’s announcing her full-length follow-up, Census Designated, which will be released in October. It includes a different version of last year’s “Contingency Song” and brand-new single “Lips,” which after a few minutes ends up breaking out into a much-earned blast of cathartic noise. Doug Dulgarian of They Are Gutting A Body Of Water is credited with playing some bass and guitar on the track.

Census Designated was inspired, in part, by a trip across America, and in a press release, Jane talks about a specific instance of having to stop over in Oregon while driving through a blizzard. “It was kind of like a reality check. I am painfully self aware, and it leads me to ruin like 90% of the experiences and memories I make,” she said. “So I guess going through a near death experience made me want to stop ruining things for myself.”

Listen to “Lips” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cage Girl / Camgirl”

02 “Lips”

03 “Fling”

04 “Holding A Leech”

05 “Backseat Girl”

06 “Idling Somewhere”

07 “Always Have Always Will”

08 “Census Designated”

09 “Video”

10 “Contingency Song (Album Version)”

Census Designated is out 10/20 via deadAir.