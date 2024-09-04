Katy Perry Addresses Her Decision To Work With Dr. Luke On Her New Album

Back in 2014, Kesha sued her label boss and frequent collaborator Dr. Luke, accusing him of all sorts of abuses. That led to a lengthy legal battle between Kesha and Luke, and it also led to many of Kesha’s peers denouncing and refusing to work with Dr. Luke, who’d been a dominant hitmaking producer a few years earlier. Kesha’s old friend Katy Perry wasn’t one of the pop stars who spoke out against Dr. Luke, but she did stop working with him, at least temporarily. Luke was one of Perry’s primary collaborators, going back to her breakout hit “I Kissed A Girl” in 2008. After the accusations, Perry released two underperforming albums without any Luke collaborations. Now, Perry is back to working with Luke, and she’s dodging questions about it.

At the moment, Katy Perry is in the midst of a comically cursed rollout for 143, her attempted comeback album. The early singles “Woman’s World” and “Lifetimes,” both Luke collaborations, have fizzled hard. Perry is a guest on an upcoming episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. In their interview, Cooper says, “I know a lot of people have expressed disappointment and were really upset that you decided to involve Dr. Luke on this album. Why did you choose to work with him?” Perry’s response:

Look, I understand that it started a lot of conversations, and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is it comes from me. The truth is I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis. And he was one of the people to help facilitate all that — one of the writers, one of the producers. I am speaking from my own experience. Like, when I speak about “Woman’s World,” I speak about feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs, a brain, a heart. I created a whole-ass heart! And I did it, and I’m still doing it. I’m still a matriarch and feeling really grounded in that. That’s where I’m speaking from. And so I created all of this with several different collaborators, people I’ve collaborated with from the past, from Teenage Dream era, all of that.

Katy Perry answers why she worked with Dr. Luke for her upcoming album on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast. https://t.co/B2qWRQp31Y — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2024

Surely, that answer will satisfy everyone. In that same interview, Katy Perry also talks about her sex life with Orlando Bloom and says that she’s “no longer attracted to narcissists.”

143 is out 9/20 via Capitol! Everything’s going great!