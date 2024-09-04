Neil Young Announces “Harvest Moon” Benefit And Fall Concerts With Chrome Hearts

Neil Young and his buddy Stephen Stills have announced a new benefit concert, aptly named “Harvest Moon,” and it’s happening in Los Angeles county on Saturday, Oct. 5. That’s pretty soon! Proceeds from the gig will go to the Painted Turtle, which provides children with serious medical conditions a year-round camp experience, and the Bridge School, which offers educational services to children with disabilities.

Along with the old CSNY bandmate, the evening’s music will include a performance by the marimba ensemble Masanga, along with more artists TBA. General admission tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 6 for $275 including fees. They’re also offering sponsorship and VIP packages, which include benefits like overnight cabin stays, camp activities, and a gourmet dinner from a top chef. Grab yours here.

Last week Young discussed returning to the road, including a Sept. 21 performance at Farm Aid, following Crazy Horse’s recent tour cancelation.

UPDATE: Young has also announced two shows with a new backing band called the Chrome Hearts, which features Micah Nelson, Anthony LoGerfo, and Corey McCormick. They’re Sept. 23 and 24 at the Capital Theatre in Port Chester, NY and the presale begins tomorrow at 10AM ET.