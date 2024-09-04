Geordie Greep Talks Black Midi Breakup: “We Hadn’t Really Been On Speaking Terms”
Former Black Midi leader Geordie Greep has been moving the pieces into place for his first solo album — debuting a new live band, booking American shows, and then properly announcing The New Sound with the polarizing lead single “Holy Holy” — and in the midst of all that activity, he confirmed what his solo rollout had been implying: Black Midi are “indefinitely over.”
Now Greep has offered a bit more detail on the state of his former band. Speaking to NME, he explained that his forthcoming album marks “the first time that I was very transparent about the kind of music I like listen to.” He continued, “I loved being in Black Midi, but these are songs that lend themselves to playing with different people. Also, I wanted to start doing something which was more under my own name and try something more versatile. I knew I wanted to it eventually.”
Greep’s confirmation of the Black Midi split caught his former bandmates off guard. Bassist Cameron Picton wrote on Twitter/X, “We’d agreed not to say anything about ‘breaking up’ so I was as blindsided as everyone else last night but maybe in a different way. I guess sometimes all you can say is lol.” Meanwhile the band’s management told The Quietus, “After a successful tour including South American dates, they agreed to have a break and do some solo work, with the understanding the Black Midi door [would] be left open.”
In the NME piece, Greep acknowledges that the band had agreed not to mention a breakup. But he says he felt like he had to be blunt about it because people kept asking him:
If I was to do it again, I probably would have done it differently. But in the moment, it felt very important to me that it should be said. We hadn’t really been on speaking terms as a band a while before that, it had broken down in communication. When we first decided we’re not going to do [Black Midi] anymore, we had said, ”Let’s not say anything because everyone will just forget.” In a few months it’ll be obvious, and we won’t need to say anything about it. But then it became apparent that wasn’t really the case. People were all the time saying, ”What’s happening?” I thought… who cares? Let’s just say it. It’s over – I don’t want to string anyone along.
Though Greep agrees that the end of Black Midi is “a sad thing,” his main takeaway is more pragmatic: “You do a band for a little bit, do it for three years, have a great vibe, and then finish. Nothing’s meant to go on forever and ever.” We’ll always have our memories!