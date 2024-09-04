FKA twigs Announces New Album EUSEXUA

FKA twigs has been working on a new album for a long time. Back in January, she promised a new album by the end of the year, claiming that it “isn’t techno but the spirit is there fr.” Last month, NME reported that twigs played her entire new LP at a New York listening party; Julia Fox, one of the people in attendance, posted, “The whole room was pulsing with electricity and raw emotion.” Now, twigs is ready to announce that the new LP is called EUSEXUA and that it’ll arrive soon.

We don’t yet know much about EUSEXUA, but thanks to a new video, we at least know you to pronounce the title. In a clip posted online today, FKA twigs and a series of striking-looking dancer types talk about how it’s really a state of mind. Along with the clip, which includes a few skittering breakbeats in the background, twigs writes, “have you experienced EUSEXUA? discover september 13.” People seem to think that’s an actual release date, rather than just the day that she’ll announce more about the album. If that’s the case, we’re getting new FKA twigs album next week!

have you experienced EUSEXUA? discover september 13https://t.co/cC1HICtgRJ pic.twitter.com/9mWB3kGTwB — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) September 3, 2024

EUSEXUA will be the first official new FKA twigs album since 2019’s MAGDALENE. She also came out with CAPRISONGS in 2022, but that one was labeled as a mixtape, not an album. Earlier this year, twigs released the Two Shell collab “Talk To Me.” She also just starred in the remake of The Crow, and it’s a critically derided flop, but you can’t win them all.