People have been trying to remake the 1994 Alex Proyas film The Crow, a hallmark of ’90s mall-goth culture, for a very long time, and someone has finally done it. Brandon Lee died in an on-set accident while making the original film. The movie, an adaptation of an indie comic, told the story of Eric Draven, a musician who comes back as an indestructible face-painted revenge demon after he and his girlfriend are murdered by marauding criminals. As previously reported, the new version of the story has Bill Skarsgård as Draven and FKA twigs as Shelly Webster, his girlfriend. Today, we get our first look at it.

Dance-pop singer Sofia Shinas played the Shelly role in the original Crow, but she was barely in the movie. FKA twigs, who made her acting debut in 2019’s Honey Boy, appears to have an expanded role in the remake, which comes from Rupert Sanders, director of Snow White And The Huntsman and the Ghost In The Shell live-action remake.

The trailer shows Bill Skarsgård as a kind of face-tatted SoundCloud-rap version of Eric Draven. (In the original, the character was pretty clearly modeled on the Cure’s Robert Smith.) The action seems like it’ll have a bloody John Wick sheen, though crime boss Danny Huston seems like he’ll be way less colorful than Michael Wincott in the original. In the cast, twigs has second billing, and we see her brutally asphyxiated in the trailer. You can watch it below.

The Crow arrives in theaters 6/7. As far as we know, nobody was killed in the production.