We’re getting pretty close to the release of Naima Bock’s Below A Massive Dark Land. Bock announced the album by sharing a pair of songs, “Kaley” and “Further Away,” and later shared another tune, “Gentle.” Today we get one more advance track, “Feed My Release,” which features the kind of compelling vocal performance and lush, classy pop-rock orchestration we’ve come to expect from the British-Brazilian singer-songwriter.

Bock shared this statement on the song:

“Feed My Release” is mostly about regret. It’s a simple song I thought wasn’t worth recording for a long time until I started singing it with violinist Oliver Hamilton, and his harmonies brought it to life. Then, Holly Whitaker joined along with her amazing voice, as well as Cassidy Hansen, Clem Appleby, and Meitar Wegman, adding their parts, and the song in its current form was born! It’s a very collaborative arrangement & recording; everyone’s contribution to it is really their own.

Listen below.

Below A Massive Dark Land is out 9/27 on Sub Pop.