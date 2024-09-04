The dreamily dynamic Atlanta indie band Lunar Vacation are just over a week out from the release of new album Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire. We’ve been fans of early singles “Set The Stage,” “Sick,” and “Tom,” and I quite like today’s offering “Fantasy” too. It’s a soft, searching indie rock ballad that builds its way toward widescreen beauty, and frontperson Gep Repasky has this to say about it:

“Fantasy” takes a look inside of my daydreams that are sometimes difficult to get away from. Sometimes it’s more comfortable to live in your own bubble and watch scenarios in your head all day. We composed the track to feel isolated, with just guitar and vocals in the verse, and then the band suddenly coming in all at once, to kind of mimic an intrusive thought.

Listen below.

Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire is out 9/13 on Keeled Scales.