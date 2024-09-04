It’s always interesting to see how certain artists contort their performance styles to fit a late-night TV format, especially when they have performance styles that have nothing to do with late-night TV. Consider Kaytranada. The Montreal producer is an undeniably big deal, but as far as I know, his live shows are basically DJ sets. That won’t play on TV. So when it came time for Kaytranada to promote his recent album Timeless on Colbert, he had to find another way to do it. He pulled it off.

Kaytranda works with a lot of other artists, and he invited a couple of them to play Colbert with him. Kaytranada started the performance behind some turntables; I don’t know whether they were functional. He was surrounded by a troupe of dancers, and he brought singer Ravyn Lenae out to sing their collab “Video.” Then Channel Tres came out to do “Drip Sweat,” and the best parts of the performance were the ones where Tres and Kaytranada locked in with the group choreography. The whole thing is a lot of fun to watch, and you can do that below.

Timeless is out now on RCA.