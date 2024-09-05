Spiral XP started off the year with a collaborative EP with TV Star titled TVXP. They announced their debut album I Wish I Was A Rat last month and shared the opener “Luna,” and today the Seattle group is back with “Sinner.”

“This song is about a lot of things but mainly it’s about how in the end we’re all trying to figure out what’s important and what we value as we navigate and grow in a superficial world,” principal bandleader Max Keyes explained. “It takes on the perspective of someone navigating these things with blind confidence and the hubris that brings. It’s not judgmental, and tries to capture the feeling of chasing after something real and authentic in its own way, even if it’s in a completely fake and frivolous world or social scene.”

Along with Keyes, Spiral XP has Lena Farr-Morrissey on bass and vocals, Jordan Mang and Kyle McCollum on guitar, and Daniel Byington on drums. I Wish I Was A Rat was produced by JooJoo Ashworth, who’s also known as SASAMI’s brother. “Sinner” is entrancing, distorted greatness. Watch the music video for it below, directed by Che Hise-Gattone.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Luna”

02 “Horse Money”

03 “Window Room”

04 “Sinner”

05 “Cruel World”

06 “Wailing”

07 “Tonight”

08 “Awake”

09 “Winter Snow”

10 “Bright Eyes”

11 “Starve Me”

12 “Not Afraid”

I Wish I Was A Rat is out 10/18 on Danger Collective.