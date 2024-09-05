Kelly Lee Owens’ new album Dreamstate arrives next month. So far, the Welsh producer has shared lead single “Love You Got” — which we crowned one of the Best Songs Of The Week — and “Sunshine.” Today, we get another new one called “Higher.”

Like the singles before it, “Higher” has an uplifting feel. While it’s less vocal-focused, Owens does get specific with the song’s message: “I float higher, higher, higher/ I go lighter, lighter, lighter.” Listen to it below.

Dreamstate is out 10/18 on dh2.