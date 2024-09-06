The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Calls Out Linkin Park’s New Singer For Her Support Of Danny Masterson And Links To Scientology

Less than 24 hours ago, Linkin Park revealed what long-swirling rumors had been indicating: They’re getting back together, this time with a woman on lead vocals in place of the late Chester Bennington, and they have a new album called From Zero on the way. (Also, Colin Brittain is replacing original member Rob Bourdon.) The group’s new singer Emily Armstrong, also of Dead Sara, made her debut in a livestreamed concert from RED Studios Hollywood. Her inclusion in the band is already proving controversial, though not for the reasons you might expect.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala of the Mars Volta has some history with Armstrong. (They’re pictured together above at an event in 2013.) Bixler-Zavala’s wife Chrissie Carnell-Bixler was one of several women pursuing rape charges against former That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson, who was ultimately sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for convictions in parallel cases. Masterson is a Scientologist; both Bixlers used to belong to the church as well but have heavily criticized it since departing. Scientologists defending Masterson have waged a harassment campaign against the Bixlers, including allegedly killing their dog. According to Bixler-Zavala, one of the people supporting Masterson was Emily Armstrong.

Armstrong has ties to Scientology too, and she was part of a group of Scientologists who showed up at the courthouse to support Masterson during his trial. In a comment on Dead Sara’s Instagram last year, Bixler-Zavala excoriated Armstrong for her support of Masterson. In light of her involvement with Linkin Park, Bixler-Zavala recirculated the comment on his IG story Thursday. Here’s what it says:

I’m surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Mastersons behalf since your corny ass singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult. Remember when we did the purification run down Emily? Were you directed to safe point me cuz of what my wife knew? Why can’t you shut your mouth during a detox program where people are going through some rough shit but your corny ass is singing like an unsupervised child? Is it cuz you’re a born in scientologist that gets a pass? How do you reconcile the homophobia found in the teachings of LRH’s book dianetics? Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of this with regard to Linkin Park’s reunion, but given her well-documented history with Scientology, I am assuming they already knew about it before asking her to join the band.