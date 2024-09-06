Underworld Announce New Album Strawberry Hotel: Hear “Black Poppies”

Veteran UK rave heroes Underworld haven’t released an album-length record since their year-long 2019 project Drift, but they’ve recently been playing big festivals and cranking out singles: “and the colour read,” “denver luna,” the Kettama collab “Fen Violet.” Today, Underworld announce that they’ve got a new record called Strawberry Hotel coming out next month.

Underworld only have one thing to say about Strawberry Hotel: “Please don’t shuffle.” That means that we should probably expect a cinematic experience, and these guys know how to create that. The album — Underworld’s first since the meme of AI Homer Simpsons singing “Born Slippy” — features “and the colour red” and a couple of different versions of “denver luna.” It’s also got the track that Underworld just shared.

“Black Poppies” is a swirling mood-piece with a whole lot of vocal action, and it ends just as it’s the drums are about to kick in. You can hear how this will work in the context of an album, and that’s how Underworld want us to hear it. Below, check out that track and the Strawberry Hotel tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Black Poppies”

02 “denver luna”

03 “Techno Shinkansen”

04 “and the colour red”

05 “Sweet Lands Experience”

06 “Lewis In Pomona”

07 “Hilo Sky”

08 “Burst Of Laughter”

09 “King Of Haarlem”

10 “Ottavia”

11 “denver luna (acapella)”

12 “Gene Pool”

13 “Oh Thorn!”

14 “Iron Bones”

15 “Stick Man Test”

Strawberry Hotel is out 10/25 on Virgin.