The last time we heard from old-school death metal growlers Mammoth Grinder, they were still a Power Trip side project. Power Trip drummer Chris Ulsh started Mammoth Grinder in 2008, and they released their last album Cosmic Trip in 2018, when Power Trip still ruled the heavy-music world. Since then, Ulsh has played in bands like Devil Master, and now he’s back in Power Trip, who are once again playing shows after the tragic loss of frontman Riley Gale. Ulsh is also back with Mammoth Grinder, who just announced their first record in six years.

This fall, Mammoth Grinder will release the new EP Undying Spectral Resonance. Cool title. Chris Ulsh explains it like this: “It’s about the sinister ambience of a place where something morbid has happened, how it can be a gateway between earth and the immaterial world.” The new EP is a true solo project. Chris Ulsh played all the instruments and roared all the vocals, recording everything at longtime collaborator Arthur Rizk’s home studio. The EP’s title track is a pulverizing metal-punk attack, and it fits beautifully with hardcore’s current embrace of old-school death metal aesthetics.

Chris Ulsh has put together a new touring lineup for Mammoth Grinder, and they’re playing shows with Genocide Pact and Nails in the months ahead. Ulsh will sing and play guitar, while longtime Mammoth Grinder/Iron Reagan member Ryan Parrish plays drums. Members of Noisem and Loud Night round out the team. Below, check out “Undying Spectral Resonance,” the new EP’s tracklist, and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Corpse Of Divinant”

02 “Undying Spectral Resonance”

03 “Call From The Frozen Styx (Interlude)”

04 “Decrease The Peace”

05 “Obsessed With Death”

TOUR DATES:

9/06 – Richmond, VA – The Warehouse %

9/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo %

9/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts %

9/10 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

9/11 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount ^

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club Theatre ^

9/13 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery ^

9/14 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall ^

9/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

9/16 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^

9/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

9/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 ^

9/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage ^

9/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch ^

9/21 – Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

9/28 – Austin, TX @ Mowhawk

% with Genocide Pact

^ with Nails

The Undying Spectral Resonance EP is out 11/15 on Relapse.