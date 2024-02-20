Power Trip Share Statement About Tour With New Singer

Earlier today, Goldenvoice revealed the lineup for its new festival No Values, and on the third line of the poster was Power Trip. The Texas band has been largely inactive since the death of frontman Riley Gale in 2020, but late last year the remaining members of Power Trip — Blake Ibanez, Chris Ulsh, Nick Stewart, and Chris Whetzel — reunited at a surprise show in Austin. To coincide with their appearance on the No Values roster, Power Trip have shared a statement announcing that they will be embarking on “a round of upcoming 2024 performances,” starting with their appearance at the festival.

“Nearly four years ago to the day, unbeknownst to us, we would perform for the last time as Power Trip,” they wrote in their statement. “It has been a difficult road since then, marked by deep pain, grief, and everything else that came with losing our brother Riley.”

“We know this can’t be undone, and it will always remain part of us,” they continued. “We have thought deeply about the future of Power Trip and what always comes back to us is that this band was founded on resilience, perseverance, and most importantly: a love for the music and for all of the people it has brought us closer to along the way.”

Seth Gilmore, of Fugitive and Skourge, will handle vocals for the upcoming shows — Gilmore also performed with the rest of Power Trip at that surprise Austin show.