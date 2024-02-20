In recent years, Goldenvoice — the massive festival promoter behind Coachella — has branched out into genre-specific festivals. There is Just Like Heaven (blog bait), there’s Cruel World (’80s goth/new wave), there’s Power Trip (heavy metal). And now here comes No Values, a festival dedicated to punk of various stripes.

The first No Values festival will take place on June 8 at the Pomona Fairplex, and it’ll be headlined by Misfits and Social Distortion. The lineup contains a whole lot of classic names, but there’s a lot of new blood in there too. And there’s a whole portion of the lineup dedicated to ska.

Some of the names you’ll see: Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Bad Religion, the newly reunited Dillinger Escape Plan, the first Jesus Lizard show since 2019, Power Trip (with new singer Seth Gilmore), Sublime (with new singer Jakob Nowell), a blurred-out name to be announced, and much more.