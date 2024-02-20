No Values Festival Has Classic Punk & Ska, Sublime & Power Trip With New Singers, & More
In recent years, Goldenvoice — the massive festival promoter behind Coachella — has branched out into genre-specific festivals. There is Just Like Heaven (blog bait), there’s Cruel World (’80s goth/new wave), there’s Power Trip (heavy metal). And now here comes No Values, a festival dedicated to punk of various stripes.
The first No Values festival will take place on June 8 at the Pomona Fairplex, and it’ll be headlined by Misfits and Social Distortion. The lineup contains a whole lot of classic names, but there’s a lot of new blood in there too. And there’s a whole portion of the lineup dedicated to ska.
Some of the names you’ll see: Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Bad Religion, the newly reunited Dillinger Escape Plan, the first Jesus Lizard show since 2019, Power Trip (with new singer Seth Gilmore), Sublime (with new singer Jakob Nowell), a blurred-out name to be announced, and much more.
Here’s the full lineup in alphabetical order:
Agent Orange
Bad Religion
Black Flag
Ceremony
Cro-Mags
Fear
Fidlar
Fishbone
Hepcat
Iggy Pop
Jello Biafra (DJ Set)
Joyce Manor
L7
MISFITS
Mourning Noise
MSPAINT
Power Trip
Scowl
Shattered Faith
Social Distortion
Soul Glo
Steve Ignorant
Sublime
Suicidal Tendencies
T.S.O.L.
The Adicts
The Adolescents
The Aquabats
The Bronx
The Damned
The Dead Milkmen
The Dickies
The Dillinger Escape Plan
The Exploited
The Jesus Lizard
The Lawrence Arms
The Selecter
The Skeletones
The Vandals
Turnstile
Untouchables
Viagra Boys
Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 23) at 11AM PT. More details here.