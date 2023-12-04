Cruel World’s 2024 Lineup Has Duran Duran & A Tones On Tail Reunion

Cruel World, one of the many nostalgia-bait festivals now organized by Goldenvoice, has announced its 2024 lineup. Duran Duran will serve as headliners at the event, which will take place on May 11 in Pasadena, CA at Brookside at the Rose Bowl.

The Bauhaus side project Tones On Tail are billed as special guests — they disbanded in 1984, though Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins went on to form Love And Rockets, who reunited at Cruel World this year and toured not long after. Ash noted on his Instagram that Glenn Campling has been replaced by Diva Dompe for the show — that same lineup performed quite a few Tones On Tail songs under the name Poptone a few years ago.

Interpol, Blondie, Simple Minds, Placebo, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, Ministry (performing songs from With Sympathy and Twitch), and the Jesus And Mary Chain also get the big-font treatment. Other acts playing Cruel World next year include Gary Numan (doing his solo debut The Pleasure Principle), DREAMCAR, TR/ST, the Faint, Heaven 17, French Police, the Mission UK, the Stranglers, General Public, Lol Tolhurst x Budgie, Model/Actriz, and more.

Pre-sale registration is open now. Passes will go on sale this Friday, December 8 at noon PT. More details here.