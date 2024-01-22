Just Like Heaven’s 2024 Lineup Has The Postal Service & DCFC, Phoenix, & The War On Drugs

The Goldenvoice-backed nostalgia festival Just Like Heaven has announced its 2024 lineup. The Postal Service are headlining the single-day event as another stop on the joint Death Cab For Cutie tour where the Ben Gibbard-led bands perform Give Up and Transatlanticism in full for their 20th anniversaries. DCFC will also perform at the fest.

Also at Just Like Heaven 2024: Phoenix, the War On Drugs, Miike Snow (their first performance since 2019’s JLH appearance), Passion Pit, Alvvays, Two Door Cinema Club, Phantogram, Metric, Tegan And Sara, Washed Out, Broken Social Scene, Sleigh Bells, Warpaint, CSS (who recently kicked off a reunion), Be Your Own Pet, the Go! Team, Them Jeans, and Chris Cruse. Gossip also get a special “the return of…” designation at the end of the lineup — they are a couple months out from releasing their first new album in 12 years.

Just Like Heaven 2024 will take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on May 18. Passes go on sale this Friday (January 26) — more details here.