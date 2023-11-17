Gossip Share “Crazy Again” From First New Album In 12 Years

Come over here and let me whisper a secret in your ear. Closer. Closer. OK, here goes: Gossip are back.

The Portland trio will release Real Power, their first album in 12 years, in March. It was produced by Rick Rubin at his home studio in Kauai in sessions that date back to 2019. Lead single “Crazy Again” is out now with an extremely NSFW music video by Ssion. Beth Ditto says the song is about “actually being in love and feeling so safe.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Act Of God”

02 “Real Power”

03 “Don’t Be Afraid”

04 “Crazy Again”

05 “Edge Of The Sun”

06 “Give It Up For Love”

07 “Turn The Card”

08 “Tell Me Something”

09 “Light It Up”

10 “Tough”

11 “Peace And Quiet”

Real Power is out 3/22 on Ultra.