Watch Power Trip Reunite For Surprise Show In Austin

On Friday night, Power Trip reunited for a surprise set at Mohawk in Austin. It was the Dallas thrash legends first performance since the death of frontman Riley Gale in 2020.

The flyer for the show promised that there was a special guest. Power Trip — consisting of Blake Ibanez, Nick Stewart, Chris Whetzel, and Chris Ulsh — took the stage after a set by Ibanez’s current band Fugitive, whose singer Seth Gilmore (also of Skourge) filled in as vocalist for Power Trip. The setlist was “Soul Sacrifice,” “Executioner’s Tax,” “Hornet’s Nest,” and “Manifest Decimation.” Watch footage below.