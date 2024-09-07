Watch Clairo Perform “How” For The First Time In Six Years At Charm Tour Opener

Earlier this year, Clairo unveiled her third album Charm, the follow-up to 2021’s Sling. On Friday, the indie-pop sensation kicked off her tour at LA’s Fonda Theatre and performed “How” for the first since 2018.

“How” comes from Clairo’s first EP, 2018’s diary 001. Clairo also opened the evening with Charm single “Nomad” and closed with other Charm gem “Juna.” She sang fan-favorites from throughout her career like “Amoeba,” “Flaming Hot Cheetos,” “Bags,” “Bambi,” and more. Below, watch clips from the gig and see her setlist.

SETLIST:

01 “Nomad”

02 “Second Nature”

03 “Thank You”

04 “Softly”

05 “Flaming Hot Cheetos”

06 “How”

07 “Bambi”

08 “Terrapin”

09 “Add Up My Love”

10 “North”

11 “Echo”

12 “Glory Of The Snow”

13 “Slow Dance”

14 “Partridge”

15 “Pier 4”

16 “4EVER”

17 “Amoeba”

18 “Bags”

19 “Sexy To Someone”

20 “Juna”