Watch The dB’s Reunite For First Show In 12 Years

Today, the dB’s will take the stage at Hopscotch at Moore Square. To warm up, the band played Raleigh’s Rialto Theatre on Wednesday, which was their first show in 12 years.

In 2021, the dB’s performed at a Big Star tribute concert alongside R.E.M., Yo La Tengo, and more. In Raleigh, the power-pop favorites sang beloved songs like “That Time Is Gone,” “Amplifier,” “Dynamite,” and more. Watch footage below.

