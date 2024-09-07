Watch The dB’s Reunite For First Show In 12 Years

News September 7, 2024 11:38 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch The dB’s Reunite For First Show In 12 Years

News September 7, 2024 11:38 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Today, the dB’s will take the stage at Hopscotch at Moore Square. To warm up, the band played Raleigh’s Rialto Theatre on Wednesday, which was their first show in 12 years.

In 2021, the dB’s performed at a Big Star tribute concert alongside R.E.M., Yo La Tengo, and more. In Raleigh, the power-pop favorites sang beloved songs like “That Time Is Gone,” “Amplifier,” “Dynamite,” and more. Watch footage below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florence Dore (@florencedoremusic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The dB’s (@wearethedbs)

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sérgio Mendes Dead At 83

1 day ago 0

Linkin Park Reveal New Singer Emily Armstrong, Announce New Album From Zero In Livestreamed Concert

2 days ago 0

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Calls Out Linkin Park’s New Singer For Her Support Of Danny Masterson And Links To Scientology

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest