Watch The Dismemberment Plan Cover Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club”

News September 7, 2024 1:40 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Thursday, the Dismemberment Plan played their first show in a decade. The gig transpired at DC’s Atlantis, and on Friday they performed DC’s 9:30 Club. On that second night, the indie-rock veterans incorporated a partial cover of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” into their final song, “OK, Joke’s Over.”

D-Plan have always integrated unexpected covers into their live performances; according to setlist.fm, they’ve covered Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Liz Phair, and more. Also, according to us, they covered Das Racist in 2011. Kacey Musgraves also sang “Pink Pony Club” earlier this week. D-Plan Brat cover when? Watch a clip of their take on “Pink Pony Club” below.

